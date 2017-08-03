DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Suggest A Great Idea To Your Brides And Grooms.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. These are digital picture frames. And a few years ago I suggested to a bride and groom, how about you take some photos, put them on an SD card, get a digital frame and then put it on the guest book tables so that people have pictures of you that they can watch. And I hadn’t suggested it for a while, because people kind of moved away from it and they just didn’t seem like they were quite as popular. I met with a couple yesterday and they’re doing a memorial table for their grandparents. So I suggested it to them and they thought it was a really great idea and I realized, you know what, this is an idea that maybe shouldn’t have gone away.

So when you meet with your clients, if you want to add a little something, and as a DJ, I think we, especially with weddings, need to add more than just music, mention to them, how about getting a digital frame and putting it near special tables, gift table, guest book table, memorial table, anything where people will be that they can watch photos. And it’s an inexpensive idea that adds to the day. DJ tips in under a minute.



