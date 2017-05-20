DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Start your RMX-1000 effects turned all the way up

All right. Little RMX tip for you, normally gauge your effect and you do a build. Then bring the effect down. But try this new noise, first, bring the engager knob all the way over, then bring in the effect and then drag the effect backwards. So again, bring it all the way up, bring in echo, then tail the echo back. But again, you’d want to bring this all the way up first, then engage the effect and then bring the effect down. It could be a really cool feature on the RMX, a really cool way to add a nice little effect tail, in under a minute.

