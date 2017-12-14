DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Sell The Add On Before You Buy It.

DJ tips in under a minute. Had a conversation this morning with my man Pulse at Tall Music, DJ Pulse, Christian, another demonstrator with Pioneer, the man and we were talking about uplighting and selling and one of the things that I found works really well is not only doing a site inspection towards the actual day, but you know what, contact clients in front, meaning clients that you have in the next four months, five months, six months a year and see where they are with lighting. If you want to get into uplighting, you need to know that you can sell it and the best way to know you can sell it is to have clients in the future buy it already. So let’s say you want to buy 10 lights, it’s going to cost you $1,000 for numbers, call your clients and offer them a now special. You’re going to offer them 10 uplights for $300.

Well, if you have 10 clients buy that, it’s a no-brainer, go buy the lights. So selling add-ons to future clients, under a minute.



