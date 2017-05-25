DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Pricing And Structure Of Prices

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. I found this really cool article off of a link on Facebook. It’s the Seven Pricing Mistakes That Can Seriously Stifle Sales. So where do you come up with your pricing? Do you change your pricing? Is your pricing comfortable to your clients? Are you selling value? Are you selling time? Are you ending in the number nine? Are you using the context correctly when you’re offering things? Are you explaining it correctly? Do you have various pricing so that different groups can see different values? It’s a really cool article. I’m going to put a link to this. It’s a HubSpot article in the end of the video down in the description. So check it out. Look at your pricing and look at some of the mistakes that are commonly made when it comes to pricing and see if you need to redo your pricing, but overall I love this one, keep it simple. Tips in under a minute.



