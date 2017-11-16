DJ Tips In Under A Minute: My Time Line That Goes To Every Wedding.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute, this is a timeline. Every meeting I have I write out notes and I run by the bride and groom what their schedule is and a lot of times I integrate with them what they want, do they want to have a grand entrance, do they want to have themselves join the cocktail hour, are we doing father/daughter, mother/son? This is an early one, this would be copy two. Every time I update it, I make a new copy. Even if I have an onsite or an outside coordinator, I think it’s imperative that the DJ knows what’s going on.

Once these are finished, they get the music put in them. So that way if there’s any questions, if something were to happen to me, I could hand this off to another DJ in the file and say, here you go, here’s their timeline. This would also have another piece that would give the names for the grand entrance, but all of the information that I’ll need for that wedding is going to be right here.

I always want to keep an eye on my weddings, because things can go south and remember, you as the DJ have a microphone and music, in under a minute.



