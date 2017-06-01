DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Mixing Tip From DJ Flip

All right. There’s my boy DJ Flip. It’s DJ Jay, we’re here in Vegas at Queen Victoria Pub, we’re doing the takeover and we’re doing a tip in under a minute from my boy DJ Flip. What do you got for us?

Flip: Okay. The first thing I want to do is just a quick mixing tip. A lot of people have misconceptions that they constantly have to blend beats all the time, but if you’re playing songs, especially in hip hop where you’ve got so much music going on in your intro, you don’t necessarily have to blend anything, just drop it right in, it comes [inaudible], because once you blend too much music on top of music, it’s just as busy as blending vocal on top of vocals and al the sudden people don’t know where you’re at at that point. So sometimes it’s just better to drop it right in. Songs, for example, like DMX Party Up, Notorious B.I.G.’s Mo Money More Problems, stuff like that where it just comes in hard. Sometimes it’s best — as long as you’ve got your tempos matched, just drop it right in, music keeps flowing, your dance floor never stops.

Jay: Awesome. Tips in under a minute with my boy DJ Flip.

Related