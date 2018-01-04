DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Measure And Mark Off Your Speaker Stands.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute, speaker stands, we all have them, we all use them, but I took out this and then this, a silver sharpie today and decided I’m sick of these things, guess working where they’re supposed to be. So I measured out where I would normally have them on my events and just put markings every foot. So I don’t know if you can really make that one out, but there is — yeah, there it is and then down here. And that way next time I do an event, I’ll know that the stands are the exact same height, exact same size. Maybe your speaker stands come with sort of markings throughout, mine didn’t and don’t and I just want them to look the same. So DJ tips in under a minute, measure and mark out your stands every foot or so that you can always have them be the same height. In under a minute.



