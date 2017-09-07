DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Marathon CD Case Becomes DDJ-ERGO Case.

DJ tips in under a minute and this is sort of a recurring theme with me, I have all this gear and I don’t know what to do with it. This is a marathon, as you can see right here, four-rack CD case.

Actually has four rows inside that carry CDs. I bought this at a DJ show, maybe Mobile Beat for probably $20. Nice case, it’s got the little legs on the back of it, it’s got this cool diamond plate finish to it, it’s even got locks on it. Well, I took out the three pieces of wood that were in there as dividers to make the four rows and I found something. I found that it fits my ERGO. In fact, it fits it so snugly and so tight that if I lift the back up just a little bit, I could actually utilize the case on a gig, but this is how I carry my ERGO now, nice and snug and safe and fit, in under a minute.



