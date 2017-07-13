DJ Tips In Under A Minute: How To Expand The Horizontal Waveforms In Serato Scratch Live

All right. DJ tips in under a minute here with Scratch Live today. You see this, I’ve got the wave forms, you’ve got really four displays. You’ve got what I call library mode, you’ve got the traditional vertical mode, you have the horizontal mode and then you have dex over dex mode. Well, in horizontal mode, you can actually make these wave forms bigger. What these are showing is an amount of time. So go to your setup, go to display, go right down here where it says audio cash, bring that up, bring it all the way up to 60 seconds if you want. Then when you hit setup, voila, you have these huge wave forms in the middle. Now, it might take up a little more CPU usage, but I haven’t found that it does enough to worry, but this is the way I like to run mine with Scratch Live. So you need bigger wave forms, go to setup, go to display and go to audio cash and increase the time on screen, in under a minute.



