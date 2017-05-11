DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Guitarist Can Plug Into Your DJ Mixer

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. RCA to a 1/4-inch, just a cable, you’ve probably got them, you probably have one. It came in handy yesterday, because at the wedding I was performing, I had a guitarist and the guitarist showed up and looked at me and said, where’s my amp? And I said, I don’t have an amp. But fortunately, I know from experience that if you plug this into a guitar with a pickup and this into your mixer on the line, you can actually have the guitar play through your DJ mixer. I used a DJM-400 as a matter of fact, sounded great. Had to tweak the trim, had to tweak the channel, but sounded great. So it’s one of those weird cables that sometimes you need to have, because you don’t know what the outcome of the event might be or what you’re expected to provide. So tips in under a minute, make sure you know what to expect and always be a little more prepared. Under a minute.

