DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Group Dance After The First Dance With A Fast Song.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute, this is a group dance. The way I do my group dances, I do them right after the first dance, if I do the first dance up front. So the secret of success with this is simply to have the group invited out on the dance floor about three-quarters of the way through the first dance. So start the first dance, bride and groom come out, they dance. If the song is three minutes long and about 2:30, invite the group out to join them. Once the group comes out, they’ll dance to the slow song, then start mixing in your fast song, works about 99.9 percent of the time for me. And you do it early enough so the group leaves thinking, wow, we already danced, we haven’t even eaten yet. So it’s a great little trick to do at weddings to kind of motivate people, get people going and also make you go into a new class. So group dance, invite them out after the first dance up front, in under a minute.



