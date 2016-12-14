DJ Tips In Under A Minute: For lighting tips check out Mikey Mike

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. I don’t think I’ve ever done a video on Mikey Mike, my boy from Direct Sound Weddings. DJ Mikey Mike is doing it from scratch, he is an amazing DJ along with an amazing kind of inventor of different lighting setups. I remember Mikey years ago, one of his first videos he got into was six Par cans. Let me see if I can go to his oldest. It’s one of his oldest videos, I believe and it’s him with six Par cans and it was a big deal. And now Mikey can run a wedding with 30, 40, 50 lights, he does totems, he does all sorts of really cool stuff. So if you’re looking to find something about lighting, this is the guy to go for. I mean, some of his videos are just amazing and what you can learn from him, he’s really good about explaining it in such a way that anyone can do it. So check out Mikey Mike, I’ll put a link, in under a minute.

print

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

