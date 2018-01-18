DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Fake It Till You Make It.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute from Psychology Today. Seems weird, but it’s about this expression if you’re not familiar with it, fake it until you make it. You need the confidence. It’s something that most DJs don’t talk about, most DJs don’t address, but I think it’s one of the biggest things that separates the great DJs from the not great DJs.

The great ones believe everything they do is correct and believe everything they do is for the betterment of their business and themselves. If you’re not there yet, you need to start getting there. Start believing the way you do things is right, but be open-minded to changing things too, but fake it until you make it. You want the big wedding market, you want the big club market, practice, earn it, work for it, but believe it’s yours already.

This is something that myself and a lot of other people are starting to get into, because I think in the long run it’s only going to help. So DJ tips in under a minute, fake it until you make it.



