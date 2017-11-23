DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Dj Intelligence For Your Clients Music Requests.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute, this is something I use. This is DJ Intelligence and I actually have to update my account, nine days. I have been using this now for about seven years and the big aspect of it for me is here, this is client log-ins and this allows me to open up an account for all of my clients, send an email to them and let them pick their music online. So it has a lot of cool features. The biggest one I use is the planning, the availability checker and the music site.

So again, this is something that you can integrate into your business. I know there’s some other ones, GigBuilder and I think DJweb and Pro. I haven’t used those and I don’t know much about them. So I’m not going to really speak about them, but this is one I have been using for a long time. It’s a good tool and it’s DJ Intelligence. Just go to Djintelligence.com and there you go, in under a minute.



