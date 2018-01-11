DJ Tips In Under A Minute: Check Out Brian S Redd On YouTube.

Now, DJ tips in under a minute, I don’t know that I’ve ever done this one, but this is a very good friend of mine, Mr. Brian S. Redd, the BSR. Most of you that subscribe to my channel or watch my channel probably came from his channel or have seen it, but if you have not, you need to check him out. These are his stats right there. Brian’s kind of busy and Brian’s whole point is that he puts up videos to help you, me, him, everyone in the industry. It’s about bettering the DJ, it’s about bettering the perception and the skills and the talent and he is amazing when he does videos. So if you are not subscribed to Mr. Brian S. Redd’s channel, please head over there and subscribe. He is one of my subscriptions. I found him about four years ago when I first met him and still watches videos today. So DJ tips in under a minute, get onboard the BSR train. Thank you.



