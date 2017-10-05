DJ Tips In Under A Minute: A Twist On A Bridal Processional.

All right. I’m using Christmas music for an upcoming wedding. I’ve used this track before, I have kind of a rocker bride and she wanted something different that would speak to who she is for her processional. So I’m using “Christmas Canon Rock.” It’s actually Canon in D and it’s done on kind of a rock tip. The group is Trans-Siberian Orchestra made up of rockers and metal heads that do Christmas music and this is what my bride’s actually going to be walking down the aisle to. So she’s pretty stoked, because it says who she is and it’s a little dramatic, which my bride is.

I’ve e used it before, it’s gone over really well. So it’s a great track. It’s listed as “Christmas Canon Rock.” So if you have a bride that needs something different, especially on the rock tip, check out Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Christmas Canon Rock. A little DJ tip for you in under a minute.

Related