DJ Tips In Under A Minute: A Must Have Christmas Collection.

All right. DJ tips in under a minute here, it’s holiday time, Christmas time and one of the staples that I use is this, Gary Hoey, Ho-Ho-Hoey, the complete collection, 15 tracks, all covers, all instrumental style by Gary Hoey, an amazing guitar player who I’ve had the pleasure of hanging out with at NAMM a couple times and seeing in concert, just amazing guy. But it switches gears up a little up a little bit, changes the traditional kind of almost tired Christmas music and brings a little life to it. So I highly recommend this one, along with some other ones that I’ll show, but this is a staple of mine. It’s got upbeat tracks like this, this is “Jingle Bell Rock” and then it’s got other tracks that are not quite as rockin’. So if you need to get your hands on some good holiday Christmas music for your parties coming up, may I suggest Mr. Gary Hoey, in under a minute.



