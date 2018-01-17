DJ Mixer Professional 3.6.9 Released

Costa Mesa, Calif., Jan. 16th, 2018. — DJMixerSoft just announced an update to its DJ Mixer Professional. Now at version 3.6.9, it brings compatibility to Apple’s latest macOS 10.13 High Sierra operating system. It also brings support for 8 new high-end DJ controller from Numark, Denon, Reloop, Hercules.

DJ Mixer Pro is the industry-leading 4-deck DJ mixing software that delivers beat pounding video and heart pumping mixes. Powerful mixing engine united with an easy to use interface makes mixing your favorite tracks easy. The intuitive user interface allows you to easily cue, loop, slice, scratch and mash your video and audio mixes in perfect sync. seamlessly integrates with your iTunes library and makes it easy for you to mix your favorite iTunes music.

DJ Mixer Pro now supports a range of DJ hardware controllers for even more control when in the mix. Perfectly tuned presets for every controller guarantee easy, precise operation and ensure an authentic DJing experience.

DJ Mixer Professional 3.6.9’s new and improved features include:

Mix audio, video and karaoke.

Harmonic Mixing (with key detection).

Display your video mixes to an external monitor, projector or TV.

Supports a wide range of DJ hardware controllers.

Advanced MIDI Learn system.

Easy Song Manager.

Professional mix & scratch engine.

Useful AutoMix function.

Seamless iTunes integration.

Full Karaoke support.

Mix effects for real DJ sound.

Record your live mixes.

Additional previewing/monitoring audio device for Mac version.

Now fully compatible with macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

Fully compatible with iTunes 12.7.2.

Speed improvements for AMD processors.

For more product information and a free evaluation version of DJ Mixer Professional 3.6.9, please visit: http://www.djmixersoft.com

Pricing and availability:

DJ Mixer Professional 3.6.9, is compatible with any Mac running macOS 10.8 or later, costs $99.95 for the both Windows and Mac version, The upgrade to version 3.6.9 is free for all previous users. A free trial version is also available download from http://www.djmixersoft.com/download.html

About DJMixersoft, Inc.

DJMixersoft, Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of Digital Music Manager and DJ software. DJMixersoft products are designed by professional DJs and audio engineers, we specializes in developing audio and multimedia applications for the next generation. The products are available on both Windows and Apple’s Mac OS X platforms. More than 30,000 professional DJs around the world now spin with their computer using one of company’s DJ products.

Mobile Beat ( 1715 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.