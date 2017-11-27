DJ Lighting Tips – Add Stock Gobos To Weddings & Other Events

So a really cool accident happened at last Saturday’s gig. I had every intention to do a video on the Icon Profile warm white, which is a little different from the cool white, as you can see in this picture. I wanted to show how bright the warm light was. I was going to shoot the Gobo across the room onto a wall or something, but every wall either had something on it or was black or it was a window. The dance floor was checkered. I didn’t have a choice. I could only shoot the Gobo behind me. I didn’t have a Gobo for the client specifically, but the Icon Profile LED and the Icon Profile warm white come with four steel Gobos and one glass Gobo.

Now, three of the steel Gobos are patterns, but the fourth one is a heart with wedding bands intertwined inside of it. I decided to use this, because it had a wedding theme and I didn’t think anybody would think much of it, but the client loved it. In fact, the photographer wanted to get pictures of the bride and the groom in front of this Gobo. The projector was initially set up on a tripod, but seeing how I was on a stage, I went ahead and used the built in yoke.

Now, when I initially showed this gig log, I got a couple of, oh my gods, from DJs. You’re just begging for people to kick this light over with the yoke on the floor. Not always the case and not the case on Saturday, because I was on a stage and no one was on the stage. However, you can very easily mount this on a tripod, on an overhead light system, whatever you’d like. There are several ways to do it. Here’s how I do it. I use this tripod adapter from Colorado Sound and Light. It’s for putting light fixtures or anything you’d like on top of a tripod. Real easy to do. All you have to do is simply undo this fastening screw, stick it on the bracket of the fixture and pop it on the tripod. Now you can aim your light wherever you’d like.

I’m going to try this again at my gig for this coming weekend. If you don’t like the heart with the wedding bands in it that comes stock with the Icon Profile, you can order whatever you want and you can make it generic if you want to. In fact, you can make it for birthday parties or quinceañeras or New Year’s Eve parties or holiday parties or whatever you’d like. It doesn’t have to be completely custom. You can make this a little more generic so it works for more than one event. But yeah, that’s a new light for my system. I’m going to try it and see how it works.

Brian S. Redd ( 16 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival.

From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.