DJ Lighting Ideas – Moving Heads Inside of Your Glow Totems – Warp Totems

Hello everybody. We’re down in the dungeon doing some experiments today. If you saw my video last week where I took a glow totem and instead of putting an LED par fixture in it, I went ahead and put an NO pocket wash inside of it, which is a moving head, wash fixture and it turned out pretty cool. So this week, I thought, let’s go ahead and set up two of these totems, [inaudible] pocket wash it and see what it looks like.

Now, I got a lot of positive feedback on this. Some people said, hey, that’s a really cool idea. I want to do it. Some people said, well, congratulations doofus, you put a light inside of a totem. We’re not going to worry about those people. Anyway, some people said, hey, wouldn’t it be cool if instead of having the NO pocket wash on the bottom of the totem, what if you mounted it to the top? So let’s go ahead and give it a try. There are hundreds of ways you can do this, I’m sure.

Here’s how I did it. I took my top plates and a half inch drill bit and drilled a hole right through the center. Then I took the brackets that came with my NO pocket washes along with a wing nut and a bolt and mounted them to the bottom of my top plates and here’s what you get.

What if we used four? Well, I don’t have four NO pocket washes, however I do have a set of NO pocket Z4s with the zoom feature. Here they are, and it turns out they [inaudible] close enough to the NO pocket washes. So now we’re going to run four heads. Let’s see what that looks like. So what are we calling these things? I don’t know, movement totems? What do you think? Let me know in the comments section. Do you like the idea? Do you think it’s kind of stupid like that one guy from Arkansas did or do you think it’s actually kind of cool?

