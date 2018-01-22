DJ Lighting Help – What Is An IP Rated Fixture?

I was planning on going outside and doing a comparison of a couple of different LED par fixtures, but it started raining. So I decided to do a different video. So how was I able to do that?

I used an IP rated fixture. In this case, this one right here, the WiFLY EXR HEX5 IP. Now, the WiFLY EXR means it’s an extended range, wireless DMX, about 2,500 feet. It is a battery powered fixture as well. The HEX5 is one, two, three, four, five LEDs and they’re hex; red, green, blue, amber, white, and UV.

But what I want to talk about today is the IP part. What does that mean? IP, or ingress protection, is a rating to specify the environmental protection of an electrical fixture’s enclosure. In this case, we are water resistant. You can’t submerse this thing in a swimming pool or a hot tub or throw it in the lake, but it will stand rain and things like that when you’re out in the elements; sprinkler systems that come on during your gig, dew, snow, you name it.

So anywhere two pieces go together, there are gaskets and things in there that keep it completely sealed. Now, when you’re talking about your power and your DMX, you have to protect those as well. And in this case, you have these cool little water resistant caps that go over the plugs four DMX and power in and out. And the cables are different, too. You’re not using a standard IEC electrical cable. You’re using a special cable designed for this fixture that is water resistant. That also goes for DMX in and out.

Now, this particular fixture also has a Gore-Tex plug on it. Now, what that does is it allows water vapor to exit the fixture. Not that there’s any in there, but if there were, it would allow water vapor to leave, but it allows no water to enter.

So in a nutshell, this is an outdoor rated fixture. Not submersible, but water resistant and dust resistant as well. No dust is going to get inside of this thing.

If you’d like to see a complete video on this light, please let me know. I had a lot of fun doing this one. We’ll see you next time. Practice, and enjoy.

