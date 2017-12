DJ Lighting Help – Cool White LED Vs Warm White LED

Here are two Gobos being projected in both cool white and warm white. What’s the difference? Cool white is between 5500 and 6500 kelvin. It’s an artificially bright light, kind of like halogen. If you have LED in your refrigerator and you open it up, you can see everything in your fridge with cool white LED. Warm white is between 2700 and 3000 kelvin. This is more intimate lighting like your living room or your bedroom or a cozy restaurant. So given the option, what’s going to work best for you? For large public events or just big parties, cool light might be a great option. It’s very bold. It’s very eye catching. On the other hand, if you’re doing a more intimate event like most wedding receptions, warm white might be the perfect option for you.

Of course as a lighting designer, this choice is really up to you. I hope this video helps somebody. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments section. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 17 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival.

From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.

