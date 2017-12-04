DJ Lighting Help – Cool White LED Vs Warm White LED

Here are two Gobos being projected in both cool white and warm white. What’s the difference? Cool white is between 5500 and 6500 kelvin. It’s an artificially bright light, kind of like halogen. If you have LED in your refrigerator and you open it up, you can see everything in your fridge with cool white LED. Warm white is between 2700 and 3000 kelvin. This is more intimate lighting like your living room or your bedroom or a cozy restaurant. So given the option, what’s going to work best for you? For large public events or just big parties, cool light might be a great option. It’s very bold. It’s very eye catching. On the other hand, if you’re doing a more intimate event like most wedding receptions, warm white might be the perfect option for you.
Of course as a lighting designer, this choice is really up to you. I hope this video helps somebody. If you have any questions, let me know in the comments section. Thanks for watching. Practice and enjoy.
