DJ Industry Podcasters or DJ Producers: Samson Launches G-Track Pro Professional USB Microphone with Audio Interface

HICKSVILLE, NY (October 11, 2017) –Samson, an industry pioneer in professional audio solutions, today launches the G-Track Pro, a complete recording solution for capturing vocals and/or instruments. Ideal for musicians, podcasters, gamers and streamers, the G-Track Pro is a multi-pattern USB condenser microphone, audio interface and mixer all-in-one. The G-Track Pro delivers up to 24-bit studio-quality sound with zero-latency monitoring, providing everything needed to make professional recordings from start to finish. The G-Track Pro is currently available for $149.99 at Best Buy and will be available at major CE and MI retailers starting on November 20th.

Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone

Easily connected to any Mac or PC device via USB, Samson’s G-Track Pro features dual 1” (25mm) condenser capsules within a solid die-cast enclosure. The mic offers three selectable pickup patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional) for handling a variety of recording applications. The G-Track Pro comes with a heavy-duty desktop base that can be adjusted for optimal mic placement. Alternatively, it can be easily mounted to any standard mic stand with Samson’s SP04 shockmount (sold separately).

Audio Interface

With the G-Track Pro, singer/songwriters can quickly capture vocal and instrument performances simultaneously with one device. Users can simply connect the mic via the included USB cable (no driver installation required) to a digital audio workstation software and begin recording immediately. The G-Track Pro features a standard 1/4” instrument input for recording guitar, bass, keyboard and other line-level devices.

Built-in Mixer

The G-Track Pro features a built-in mixer with independent Mic and Instrument volume controls to customize mixes. The 1/8” stereo headphone output provides zero-latency monitoring complete with advanced monitoring mix controls. It also features a Mute button that silences the input signals when needed, ideal for podcasters and gamers.



Product Features:

All-in-one professional USB microphone with audio interface

Ideal for podcasting, gaming/streaming and recording music

Dual 1″ (25mm) condenser capsules

Cardioid (unidirectional), bidirectional and omnidirectional pickup patterns

Smooth, flat frequency response of 50Hz–20kHz

24-bit, 96kHz resolution

USB output for connecting to any Mac or PC device

1/4″ instrument input for connecting guitars or line level devices

Record Mic and Instrument input simultaneously

1/8″ stereo headphone output with level control for zero-latency monitoring

3-color Power/Clip/Mute LED

Plug-and-play, no driver installation required

Compatible with most computer-based digital audio workstation software

Die-cast zinc construction with heavy gauge mesh grille

Integrated desktop base

Product Specifications:

Element Type Dual back electret condenser Diaphragm Width/Thickness 25mm/3 microns Polar Pattern Cardioid (unidirectional), bidirectional, omnidirectional Frequency Response 50Hz–20kHz Sensitivity +6dB FS/PA (all polar patterns) Max. SPL 120dB SPL Bit Depth/Sample Rate 16 or 24-bit/Up to 96kHz Digital Output USB Headphone Output/Impedance 1/8″ (3.5mm)/16O Headphone Power Output 85mW @ 32O Instrument Input/Impedance 1/4″/1MO Controls Mute, Mic/Instrument/Headphone Volumes, Monitor On/Off, Mono/2 Track LED 3-color Power/Clip/Mute Body Construction/Grille Die-cast zinc/heavy gauge mesh Accessories Integrated desktop base, USB cable Product Dimensions 4.5″ x 10.5″ diameter (116mm x 268.5mm diameter) Product Weight 3.52lb (1.6kg) Gift Box Dimensions 10.75” x 6” x 5.75” (228mm x 185mm x 63mm) UPC (US only) 809164020738 SKU (US only) SAGM1UPRO

About Samson

Samson Technologies began in 1980 as a pioneer in wireless microphone technology. Today, Samson is an industry leader in professional audio solutions whose products are known for their fidelity and reliability. Samson products are preferred by recording artists, performers, educators and audio professionals throughout the world.

To connect with Samson, visit samsontech.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest. For more information on Samson’s full line of wireless and audio products, media members may contact the following:

