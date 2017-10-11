DJ Industry Podcasters or DJ Producers: Samson Launches G-Track Pro Professional USB Microphone with Audio Interface

HICKSVILLE, NY (October 11, 2017) –Samson, an industry pioneer in professional audio solutions, today launches the G-Track Pro, a complete recording solution for capturing vocals and/or instruments. Ideal for musicians, podcasters, gamers and streamers, the G-Track Pro is a multi-pattern USB condenser microphone, audio interface and mixer all-in-one. The G-Track Pro delivers up to 24-bit studio-quality sound with zero-latency monitoring, providing everything needed to make professional recordings from start to finish. The G-Track Pro is currently available for $149.99 at Best Buy and will be available at major CE and MI retailers starting on November 20th.
Multi-Pattern USB Condenser Microphone
Easily connected to any Mac or PC device via USB, Samson’s G-Track Pro features dual 1” (25mm) condenser capsules within a solid die-cast enclosure. The mic offers three selectable pickup patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional) for handling a variety of recording applications. The G-Track Pro comes with a heavy-duty desktop base that can be adjusted for optimal mic placement. Alternatively, it can be easily mounted to any standard mic stand with Samson’s SP04 shockmount (sold separately).
Audio Interface
With the G-Track Pro, singer/songwriters can quickly capture vocal and instrument performances simultaneously with one device. Users can simply connect the mic via the included USB cable (no driver installation required) to a digital audio workstation software and begin recording immediately. The G-Track Pro features a standard 1/4” instrument input for recording guitar, bass, keyboard and other line-level devices.
Built-in Mixer
The G-Track Pro features a built-in mixer with independent Mic and Instrument volume controls to customize mixes. The 1/8” stereo headphone output provides zero-latency monitoring complete with advanced monitoring mix controls. It also features a Mute button that silences the input signals when needed, ideal for podcasters and gamers.
Product Features:
- All-in-one professional USB microphone with audio interface
- Ideal for podcasting, gaming/streaming and recording music
- Dual 1″ (25mm) condenser capsules
- Cardioid (unidirectional), bidirectional and omnidirectional pickup patterns
- Smooth, flat frequency response of 50Hz–20kHz
- 24-bit, 96kHz resolution
- USB output for connecting to any Mac or PC device
- 1/4″ instrument input for connecting guitars or line level devices
- Record Mic and Instrument input simultaneously
- 1/8″ stereo headphone output with level control for zero-latency monitoring
- 3-color Power/Clip/Mute LED
- Plug-and-play, no driver installation required
- Compatible with most computer-based digital audio workstation software
- Die-cast zinc construction with heavy gauge mesh grille
- Integrated desktop base
Product Specifications:
|Element Type
|Dual back electret condenser
|Diaphragm Width/Thickness
|25mm/3 microns
|Polar Pattern
|Cardioid (unidirectional), bidirectional, omnidirectional
|Frequency Response
|50Hz–20kHz
|Sensitivity
|+6dB FS/PA (all polar patterns)
|Max. SPL
|120dB SPL
|Bit Depth/Sample Rate
|16 or 24-bit/Up to 96kHz
|Digital Output
|USB
|Headphone Output/Impedance
|1/8″ (3.5mm)/16O
|Headphone Power Output
|85mW @ 32O
|Instrument Input/Impedance
|1/4″/1MO
|Controls
|Mute, Mic/Instrument/Headphone Volumes, Monitor On/Off, Mono/2 Track
|LED
|3-color Power/Clip/Mute
|Body Construction/Grille
|Die-cast zinc/heavy gauge mesh
|Accessories
|Integrated desktop base, USB cable
|Product Dimensions
|4.5″ x 10.5″ diameter (116mm x 268.5mm diameter)
|Product Weight
|3.52lb (1.6kg)
|Gift Box Dimensions
|10.75” x 6” x 5.75” (228mm x 185mm x 63mm)
|UPC (US only)
|809164020738
|SKU (US only)
|SAGM1UPRO
About Samson
Samson Technologies began in 1980 as a pioneer in wireless microphone technology. Today, Samson is an industry leader in professional audio solutions whose products are known for their fidelity and reliability. Samson products are preferred by recording artists, performers, educators and audio professionals throughout the world.
To connect with Samson, visit samsontech.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest. For more information on Samson’s full line of wireless and audio products, media members may contact the following:
