DJ Ideas – My New Battery Powered Par Fixture Charging Station

So here’s a project I’ve been working on for a while. I finally wrapped it up this morning. This is my workbench, which also doubles as an LED battery powered fixture charging station. What I’ve done is I put a three inch tall backsplash on the back of my workbench and then I attached this 48 inch long diamond plate 10 outlet power bar onto it. I can plug IEC cables into here and throw it behind the workbench when I’m not using them, so I don’t even have to unplug them if I don’t want to. Just throw them behind the bench and turn off the power strip.
Now, the bench is 54 inches long and of course I’ve got 10 outlets on here, so I can do 10 fixtures no problem. If I want to do more, I can just add some extra power strips and put some fast set tables in front of the bench and charge as many fixtures as I want. But now I have a designated space to do this. It’s going to make it a lot easier for me.
