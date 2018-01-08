DJ Help – Slipping Light Clamp Fix

Here’s a quick tip video for any of you who have problems with slipping clamps, especially when you have a clamp on some kind of overhead truss, be it a single pipe, 1.5 inch, 2 inch, ladder truss painted aluminum, doesn’t matter. If you’re hooking a light onto a truss, you put it in the position you want and it starts to slip because of movement or whatever, how do you fix that? Had a DJ with that problem today. They contacted me with an Inno Pocket Spot clamp problem.

Everything hooks up fine. They kind of put it at an angle coming off of the truss, but after the light starts moving around, the clamp starts slipping a little bit. And this can happen depending on what kind of trussing you’re using and how much your light weighs. There’s a quick way around this. All you need is some black electric tape; the shiny slippery nylon stuff.

Basically what you’re going to do is create a gasket between your clamp and your truss. So wrap the tape around anywhere between one and three times. What this is going to do is create a really good no-slip area for your clamp. If you have metal on metal or even sometimes hard plastic on metal, they will slip. Put that nylon gasket in-between, you won’t have that problem anymore. Now, you can run your light however you want. Straight out if you want to, up at an angle if you want to, down at an angle if you’d like, and you shouldn’t get any slippage. If you are, try a little more tape; it couldn’t hurt.

Also, if you’re doing the same truss set up every week, you can just leave that tape on there. It’s going to save you time. It’s also going to show you exactly where your lights are positioned on your truss.

Quick tip video for this morning. Thanks for watching. Hope it helps somebody. Let me know in the comments section if you’ve got some ideas on this. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 22 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival.

From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.