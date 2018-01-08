DJ Help – Slipping Light Clamp Fix

Here’s a quick tip video for any of you who have problems with slipping clamps, especially when you have a clamp on some kind of overhead truss, be it a single pipe, 1.5 inch, 2 inch, ladder truss painted aluminum, doesn’t matter. If you’re hooking a light onto a truss, you put it in the position you want and it starts to slip because of movement or whatever, how do you fix that? Had a DJ with that problem today. They contacted me with an Inno Pocket Spot clamp problem.
Everything hooks up fine. They kind of put it at an angle coming off of the truss, but after the light starts moving around, the clamp starts slipping a little bit. And this can happen depending on what kind of trussing you’re using and how much your light weighs. There’s a quick way around this. All you need is some black electric tape; the shiny slippery nylon stuff.
Basically what you’re going to do is create a gasket between your clamp and your truss. So wrap the tape around anywhere between one and three times. What this is going to do is create a really good no-slip area for your clamp. If you have metal on metal or even sometimes hard plastic on metal, they will slip. Put that nylon gasket in-between, you won’t have that problem anymore. Now, you can run your light however you want. Straight out if you want to, up at an angle if you want to, down at an angle if you’d like, and you shouldn’t get any slippage. If you are, try a little more tape; it couldn’t hurt.
Also, if you’re doing the same truss set up every week, you can just leave that tape on there. It’s going to save you time. It’s also going to show you exactly where your lights are positioned on your truss.
Quick tip video for this morning. Thanks for watching. Hope it helps somebody. Let me know in the comments section if you’ve got some ideas on this. Practice and enjoy.
