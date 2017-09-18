DJ Help – Light Tree Cable Management Ideas

One question that comes up a lot is how can I warm up my triangular truss? Meaning what kind of light fixture can I put inside of a triangular truss to illuminate it? There’s all kinds of cool stuff out there for box trussing, but for the triangular stuff, you’re kind of limited. The other day, I did a video on this light right here, the Saber Spot RGBW and I showed how you could use it as a really cool mirror ball pin spot or a wash fixture or an uplight. Jack Wilson, from FPTUK, popped in and said, well, how about putting it inside of a triangular truss? Great idea.
But to test this, I need [a stick of triangular truss ?] and I don’t have one, but I know someone who does.
Filed Under: Lighting
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment