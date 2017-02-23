Discovering And Executing Your Brand To an Audience (Part Two)

Welcome to Part 2 of “Discovering And Executing Your Brand To an Audience!” Be sure to check out Part 1 before reading on. If you have already read Part 1, let’s get to it!

Now, we’ll get more in depth with being clear about what your brand is and keeping consistency.

Keep your social profiles in line with your brand. For example, a business card is how you are presented to potential clients upon first glance. If your instagram profile or your website doesn’t represent you in a clear manner, they are going to pass you up. When clients are looking for DJ’s, they want to know that they’re hiring someone who is consistent in their material and “vibe” they will be sending out to the audience.

Being “clear” means we can get a glimpse of your personality and individuality by your logo and artwork. What vision are you trying to portray? Just like an actor has to know their “type” a DJ has to know their “vibe”, and what they want their audience to feel when listening to them. Rather than just “feel”, you need to know what kind of experience you want your audience to have. Every performer is out to provide a one-of-a-kind experience that the audience can only get with them, what experience do you want your audience to leave with?

Remember to be careful when pulling inspiration from your favorite artists. It’s always ok to be inspired by another artist- as every artist has been inspired by someone before them. Make sure you avoid getting lost in the space between pulling inspiration and straight up copying. You might think because that artist is successful, it’s good to mirror them. However, that’s not always the case. You will not get noticed if you are simply copying an already successful artist. You must bring something different to the table; just as they did.

This is why establishing your own personal brand before you try to market yourself is crucial to your success. If you market yourself before you’re ready, you are going to be wasting a lot of time, energy, and money. Know your type, create a unique logo, portray your vision through artwork and designs, and be sure your sound is coming from you and only you! Your audience will start to crave that exclusive sound that only you can provide and be able to recognize the badass that you are.

StephenJClayton ( 7 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.

