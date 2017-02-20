Discovering and Executing Your Brand an Audience (Part One)

As a consumer (since we are all consumers on some level), why do we have certain artists that we follow, almost religiously? We identify with these artists because they have created a brand, an identity SO specific, that we can’t help but join in. Beyonce has her #beyhives, Tyler the Creator has Golf Wang, and even One Direction has “Directioners”. What these three artists have in common, is that they know their brand and they execute it brilliantly. Beyonce is a feminist icon, showing us that women can be empowered through independence AND girl squads. Tyler the Creator’s cult following is so huge, he can sell us a t-shirt that says “GOLF” on it, and we buy it no questions asked. One Direction knows they appeal to young teenage girls, so they embrace their hunk status and market direct ly to them. What I’m getting at here is, you need know your brand. You must know which demographic you fit into, and how you’re going to market to that specific demographic.

You absolutely need to have your own specific artwork and logo. Don’t just brush over this. Your logo will become your calling card, and it will be how people recognize you. You do need to have your own artwork as well. Being “unique” is sometimes easier said than done. So don’t get frustrated if you are unable to come up with something special to you as quickly as someone else does. It will take time, but once you complete the final product, you will look at it with confidence and know that it represents “you”.

These are only the beginning steps to developing a brand, stay tuned for part two to learn about branding for social media, and executing your unique vibe to the audience.

StephenJClayton ( 6 Posts Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.

