Digital 1 Audio launches PCDJ DEX 3 DJ Software Digital 1 Audio launches PCDJ DEX 3 for MAC and Windows, a core upgrade of the popular flagship DJ software that includes a new video mixing engine, graphics engine and totally redesigned media file browser Digital 1 Audio, Inc., a leading creator of DJ mixing software for professional DJs, launched a much anticipated PCDJ DEX 3 platform upgrade. The new free upgrade for existing PCDJ DEX 2 DJ software users introduces an all-new robust core platform, the foundation for the next few years of new feature development.

“DEX 3 will be PCDJ’s most complete solution to date for Pro DJs mixing all media types; music, videos and karaoke” says Digital 1 Audio’s General Manager Ryan Sherr. “The new version 3 DJ software platform is a core foundational upgrade. The video mixing engine, graphics engine and the file browser, which is now a true and very snappy database, have been redesigned from the ground up to ensure we can continue to build on features for the next 5-10 years. In addition, we’ve added support for a few new DJ controllers, with support for over 70 controllers total. We invite anyone that’s tried PCDJ DEX 2 before to download the DEX 3 free demo; I think DJ’s will find the DEX 3 a major upgrade to previous version and excellent all-in-one mixing software platform. Our current DEX 2 customers are going to love it”.

Here are some of the notable features and/or improvements in DEX 3:

• New 2-Deck and 4-Deck GUI skins that dynamically resize (very high resolutions) with new video mixing tab and effects grid.

• Redesigned media file browser with “always visible” side list/waitlist that also works as a singers list for karaoke

• New “audio blocks” track listings that support album art and color-coded sorting

• New waveforms with better frequency detection • Improved support for all DJ controllers, and implemented 5 new

• Video Mixing engine now supports separate preview windows for each DJ deck

• Many other enhancements and overall performance upgrades for MAC and Windows versions.

PCDJ DEX 3’s manufacturers suggested retail price is $179 (If you own an existing PCDJ software product call for special upgrade pricing)

For more product information and a free evaluation version of PCDJ DEX 3 please visit product webpage: For marketing or dealer inquiries, Contact: Digital 1 Audio 611 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., #317 Clearwater, FL 33756 877-999-7235 ext 105 rsherr@pcdj.com

Recommended System Requirements: Windows: 7, 8,or 8.1 MAC: OSX 10.8 or higher Page 2/3 If you have any questions regarding information in these press releases please contact the company listed in the press release. Our complete disclaimer appears here 2.5GHz Intel Core 2 Duo / Core 2 Quad / Core i3/i5/i7 / AMD Phenon 4 GIG RAM or Better Video card: Dedicated graphics card with at least 512MB RAM DirectX/ASIO compatible multichannel soundcard (Mac: multichannel Core Audio soundcard) 200 MB free on the hard-drive Since 1999, Digital 1 Audio/PCDJ has been recognized as a leading developer and manufacturer of DJ and Karaoke live performance software. More than 80,000 professional DJs around the world now spin with their computer using one of company’s entertainment products. Page 3/3 If you have any questions regarding information in these press releases please contact the company listed in the press release. Our complete disclaimer appears here Contact Information Ryan Sherr Digital 1 Audio, Inc. http://www.pcdj.com (727) 799-3828

