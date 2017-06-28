Developing the Characteristics of a True Professional

While many mobile DJs boldly display the claim “professional DJ” on their website and social media, do they actually live up to this self-bestowed title? In our industry, the word professional is a hard one to quantify; there is no defined standard that sets a “professional” DJ apart from a “hobbyist” or “amateur” other than whichever word a DJ chooses to use. Many mobile DJs deliver a high value and high quality service, even though their business isn’t their only source of income, so we can’t use that metric to define professionalism.

Instead, I prefer to think of a professional DJ as one that displays characteristics, attitudes, and habits that are indicative of a well-managed, sophisticated, and polished business.

A professional DJ is forward thinking; he or she is constantly setting goals for improvement and, more importantly, following through with them using well-defined steps and plans. Their business is a model for others in many aspects, from a well designed and modern website to active social media accounts. They work to make sure every online representation of their business is polished and presentable.

When a professional DJ interacts with clients and prospects, he or she displays courtesy, interest, and concern for the success of their event over anything else. At consultations and planning meetings, they arrive dressed to impress with their notes and materials well organized, their presentation well-rehearsed ahead of time. Phone calls and emails are answered promptly, and they are always working to make the client’s life easier. At each event they are attentive, positive, and focused

When a professional DJ arrives at a venue, he always is the first to introduce himself to the other vendors and venue staff with a smile and a promise to take care of any questions or concerns. They are set up well ahead of the start time, and work quickly at the end of the night to not be a burden to venue staff. They follow up promptly after each event with other professionals to get input and foster goodwill.

I’m sure you can come up with many more attributes of a true professional, so please share them in the comments! While there is no gold standard of professionalism, each of us can consistently strive to improve every aspect of our business.

Jordan Nelson ( 4 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.