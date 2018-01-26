DenonDJ updates Engine to 1.1!

With significantly more power and flexibility, new Engine Prime v1.1 features improved iTunes folder management, faster library search and ability to drag iTunes playlists directly into playlist area.

Cumberland RI, USA (January 22, 2018)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that it has introduced Engine Prime v1.1, the latest version of its proprietary music analysis and librarian software. Delivering extensive new features, Engine Prime v1.1 adds more power and flexibility for DJs to manage their digital music collection, integrating improved iTunes folder management, improved library search capability and performance enhancements too. Loops and cue points can now be added while a track is still being analyzed, and search performance is now much quicker and more efficient, enabling DJs to search text within multiple fields at once.

DJs using iTunes as their core library application now have vastly improved visibility on their subfolders, plus their favored iTunes playlists can now be dragged directly into the Engine playlist area. A multitude of improvements adds to this major update for Denon DJ’s Engine Prime application, strengthening its position as the premier music library management and analysis tool for professional DJs.

New Engine v1.1 Features

• Embedded iTunes structure now supports playlist folders and sub playlists.

• Embedded iTunes playlists are easily imported to Engine Prime playlist and crate areas via right click menu or dragging.

• Added support for custom iTunes XML database location.

• Improved Searching. Users can now use spaces to search text within multiple fields at once.

• Added ability for Loops and Cues to be placed before analysis is complete.

• Added ability to right click within a playlist and renumber the playlist based on the current playlist sorting.

• Filters now highlight all shown related compatible keys and BPMs when selecting items in the lists.

• Missing songs that could not be packed to a drive are now listed in a missing files crate.

• New “Job Monitor” feature is accessible on the lower right corner of the application. This feature helps the scheduling of song packing to drives, adding tracks to collections, and other processes.

• The number of songs selected is now shown at the bottom of the screen.

• Stability enhancements and various bug fixes.

For more info, go to: http://denondj.com/engineprime The new Engine Prime v1.1 is available as a Free software

