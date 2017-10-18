Denon DJ to do hands-on Prime Series Workshops Nationwide

Cumberland RI, USA (October 18, 2017)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that they will host a series of exclusive hands-on product workshops featuring their award-winning Prime Series SC5000 Media Player and X1800 Mixer, powered by proprietary Denon Prime software. Sponsored by Guitar Center with support from Serato, Denon DJ product specialists will demonstrate all the exciting features and performance of Denon DJ’s amazing Prime Series equipment in a series of 18 events from coast to coast, running from November 1st through November 19th.

The Prime Series is Denon DJ’s response to the critical need in the professional DJ space for equipment that delivers unprecedented levels of performance, ease of use, musical file organization and complete system synergy. Having received unprecedented critical acclaim since its introduction earlier this year, the Prime Series represents the future of the professional DJ experience.

Here’s a quick re-cap of the models Denon DJ is demonstrating:

SC5000 Prime

This is a truly professional media player with 7-inch multi-touch display, 24-bit audiophile sound, powered by Denon DJ’s incredible Engine Prime music management software. The SC5000 analyzes music files on the fly, it has dual-layer decks with dedicated outputs, a multi-touch screen with easy and fast navigation, and an 8” rugged jogwheel with central display that shows current playing track or custom artwork.

X1800 Prime

This is a 4-channel club mixer with OLED screen, Sweep and BPM FX and LAN connectivity for use with multiple SC5000’s. The X1800 features extremely high-quality, 24bit/96kHz audio output, ensuring superb sound characteristics. The X1800 incorporates a comprehensive array of performance and convenience features that set it well apart from ordinary mixers. Its dedicated Sweep and BPM FX controls. It delivers dub, echo, noise builds and reverb effects for each channel, giving DJs all the performance options they need to craft a unique sound.

Paul Dakeyne, Global Marketing Manager for Denon DJ, said, “We’re looking forward to DJs from all around the country joining us for this exclusive hands-on Prime Series workshop.” He added, “The Prime Series is truly the cutting-edge of DJ performance and this is the chance to experience this amazing gear up close and personal. You don’t want to miss this!”

The dates and locations of the workshops are as follows:

November 1: Miami, FL and Las Vegas, NV

November 2: Atlanta, GA and Denver, CO

November 7: Towson, MD and Chicago, IL

November 8: Fairfax, VA and Detroit, MI

November 9: Boston, MA and Houston, TX

November 14: Brooklyn, NY and San Francisco, CA

November 15: Queens, NY and San Diego, CA

November 16: Manhattan, NY (Union Square) and Los Angeles, CA (Sherman Oaks)

November 19: Manhattan, NY (Times Square) and Los Angeles, CA (W. LA)

