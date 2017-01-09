Denon DJ powers up music management with New ENGINE!

Cumberland RI, USA (January 9, 2017)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced the introduction of the latest version of its exclusive and revolutionary Engine dynamic music management software. Engine PrimeTM is a desktop software utility for elegantly managing music files used with Denon DJ SC5000 media players.

Engine Prime is an innovative music librarian and analysis system that lets the DJ import music by dragging and dropping songs or via direct integration from existing iTunes® or Serato® DJ collections. This gives professional DJs the power to organize and catalog their musical sources in one place, with astonishing efficiency. Written from the ground up, It’s an entirely new digital music librarian ecosystem, that completely solves the issue of identifying, locating and accessing your desired music files quickly. The Prime application is optimized for use with Denon DJ’s new SC5000 media player and X1800 Prime 4-channel mixer.

Once imported, a DJ’s music files are quickly analyzed, providing incredibly accurate Beatgrid placement, plus harmonic musical key analysis too. The tri-color, high definition waveforms are accompanied by a full track overview, enabling the addition of quantize locked hot-cues plus manual and auto loop regions along the timeline. Engine Prime offers comprehensive and detailed Playlist and musical Crate construction. No matter how large their existing collections, DJs can quickly build their ultimate digital music library to power-up and optimize their live performance sessions.

The application supports a massive amount of tracks with Playlist support and crate support with sub- crates, all in a single Engine Prime Library, which can be quickly transferred over to the DJs USB/SD device database.

Key Features: