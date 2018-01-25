DENON DJ® illuminates professional DJ performances

Cumberland RI, USA (January 25, 2018)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that they have partnered with the renowned world-class stage/performance set design company BLCKBOOK to deliver an integration that combines Denon DJ’s Prime Series (the SC5000 media player and X1800 club mixer) and BLCKBOOK’s Timecode software. The combination of Denon DJ’s StagelinQ protocol and Timecode software enables professional DJs, producers, lighting operators, and VJ’s to perfectly sync the DJBooth with their show, for an exciting, seamless performance that reaches a new level. Through the StagelinQ protocol, Denon DJ and Timecode software deliver an effortless plug and play solution…every time.

All three versions of timecode work perfectly with the Denon DJ Prime Series hardware:

• Timecode View—intended for small to medium sized clubs where the DJ, VJ and LD want to have a visual reference of the artist activity in the DJ booth.

• Timecode Sync—for bigger clubs and DJs who, on top of visual booth activity, need to sync their visuals, lights and other show elements through timecode and Ableton link.

• Timecode Live—for the largest touring parties, festival venues and artists that offers all of the above plus extra synchronization options such as MIDI, OSC timecode, remote player control, multiple views, local intro player and much more.

With the Denon DJ Prime Series hardware and Timecode working together, all the elements of the show, upcoming tracks, pyro cues, visuals, beats and Ableton link, etc., are sync’d and coordinated perfectly and reliably, ensuring the best performance in any sized venue or environment. “StagelinQ opens Denon DJ’s Prime Series to the visual world and delivers a powerful solution for artists who need to combine dramatic visual effects along with their sound. The visual aspect of the show is becoming more important every day,” said Paul Dakeyne, International Marketing Manager for Denon DJ. He added, “Our StagelinQ protocol opens a whole new world of stunning visual coordination with the music. With BLCKBOOK’s Timecode software as a first great implementation, we are future-proof and taking the visual side to the next level.” Timecode will be available for use with the Prime Series as of January 25, 2018 and can be downloaded via www.timecodesync.com.

Mobile Beat ( 1721 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.