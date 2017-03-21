Denon DJ announces Young Phenom DJ Oliver Heldens as Brand Ambassador

22-year-old DJ sensation is latest artist to come into the Denon DJ fold and embrace the innovation and standard-shattering performance of their all-new Prime Series gear.
Cumberland RI, USA (March 21, 2017) — Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that Oliver Heldens, already world-famous for his incredible, one-of-a-kind performances, has changed his rider and is now a brand ambassador and product consultant for their all-new, groundbreaking Prime Series SC5000 media player and X1800 club mixer.
Recognizing a critical need in the professional DJ space for equipment that delivers unprecedented levels of performance, ease of use, musical file organization and complete system synergy, Denon DJ’s Prime Series units represent the future of the professional DJ experience. Heldens has embraced these extraordinary Denon DJ Prime Series units:
- – The SC5000 professional media player with 7-inch multi-touch display, 24-bit audiophile sound, powered by Denon DJ’s incredible Engine Prime music management software
- – The X1800 Professional 4-channel club mixer with OLED screen, Sweep and BPM FX and LAN connectivity with multiple SC5000’s
Either of these units by itself delivers exceptional DJ performance and is an innovation breakthrough. Used together, they form a complete system that is unsurpassed in professional DJ excellence.
The Denon DJ Prime Series is a perfect match for the electrifying talents of Oliver Heldens. Although just 22 years of age, Oliver’s ascension into the Top 10 DJ A-List was fast and furious once his single ‘Gecko’ catapulted him into global recognition. His live sets often show him standing apart from many other DJ’s as he regularly explores house and dance music’s roots, weaving elements of amazing musical diversity into his contemporary selections, such that his audience feels as if they are experiencing something fresh and innovative, at every show.
This kind of distinctive musical spontaneity needs DJ gear that has the features and instantaneous response to match the imagination of the DJ controlling it. That’s exactly what Denon Prime Series gear delivers. Heldens can perform mix transitions, mash-ups and even live remixing on-the-fly using the multicore processor-driven features that are on-board the Prime units. Explaining why he chose to change his rider and join forces with Denon DJ, Oliver said: “Denon DJ Prime gear gives me the freedom to perform fluidly and quickly. That’s exactly what I need. I don’t worry about the equipment I just let my imagination take control, so now my audience gets the best from me, every time.”
Paul Dakeyne, Denon DJ Brand Manager said of Oliver, “Without doubt, Oliver is one of the world’s most musically diverse A-List DJ’s anywhere.. His shows—whether in clubs or at festivals—are always a musical and visual delight and we couldn’t be happier that he’s changed his rider to the SC5000 and X1800 Prime units. Now he can explore even more creative performance possibilities within his live sets and skyrocketing career path.”
U.S. retail pricing is as follows: SC5000—$1899, X1800—$1899. Both units are available now.
For more info, visit www.denondj.com.
Filed Under: Sound
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment