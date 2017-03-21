Denon DJ announces Young Phenom DJ Oliver Heldens as Brand Ambassador

Either of these units by itself delivers exceptional DJ performance and is an innovation breakthrough. Used together, they form a complete system that is unsurpassed in professional DJ excellence.

The Denon DJ Prime Series is a perfect match for the electrifying talents of Oliver Heldens. Although just 22 years of age, Oliver’s ascension into the Top 10 DJ A-List was fast and furious once his single ‘Gecko’ catapulted him into global recognition. His live sets often show him standing apart from many other DJ’s as he regularly explores house and dance music’s roots, weaving elements of amazing musical diversity into his contemporary selections, such that his audience feels as if they are experiencing something fresh and innovative, at every show.

This kind of distinctive musical spontaneity needs DJ gear that has the features and instantaneous response to match the imagination of the DJ controlling it. That’s exactly what Denon Prime Series gear delivers. Heldens can perform mix transitions, mash-ups and even live remixing on-the-fly using the multicore processor-driven features that are on-board the Prime units. Explaining why he chose to change his rider and join forces with Denon DJ, Oliver said: “Denon DJ Prime gear gives me the freedom to perform fluidly and quickly. That’s exactly what I need. I don’t worry about the equipment I just let my imagination take control, so now my audience gets the best from me, every time.”