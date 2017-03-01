Denon DJ Announces Laidback Luke as Brand Ambassador!

DENON DJ ANNOUNCES LEADING DJ AND PRODUCER LAIDBACK LUKE AS BRAND AMBASSADOR & PRODUCT CONSULTANT OF PRIME SERIES

The legendary DJ & producer is latest artist to come into the Denon DJ fold and embrace the innovation and standard-shattering performance of their all-new Prime Series gear.

Cumberland RI, USA (February 15, 2017)—Denon DJ (www.denondj.com), a leading manufacturer of premium DJ products and solutions, today announced that world-renowned DJ, Record Producer and industry influencer Laidback Luke has joined forces with Denon DJ and changed his rider for their all- new, groundbreaking SC5000 Prime media player and X1800 Prime club mixer.

Recognizing a critical need in the professional DJ space for equipment that delivers unprecedented levels of performance, ease of use, musical file organization and complete system synergy, Denon DJ’s Prime Series units represent the future of the professional DJ experience.

– The SC5000 professional media player with 7-inch multi-touch display, outstanding creative performance capabilities, 24-bit audiophile sound, powered by Denon DJ’s incredible Engine Prime music management software

– The X1800 Professional 4-channel club mixer with OLED screen, Sweep and BPM FX and LAN connectivity with multiple SC5000s

The Denon DJ Prime Series is a perfect match for the exciting, energetic DJ style of Laidback Luke. His unique performance talents have earned him an incredibly enthusiastic worldwide following and the recognition of his peers, who have repeatedly recognized him as one of the most gifted, live performance and influential A-List DJs in the world.

That kind of talent and spontaneity demands equipment that responds instantaneously to the creativity of the artist. They can’t be slowed down or restricted. When the performer knows there are no equipment-based bounds, then a universe of possibilities opens up. That’s why Laidback Luke chose to partner with Denon DJ Prime. Luke said, “The Denon Prime Series is an organic fit for my DJ sets. Its functionality is extremely intuitive and its performance delivers exactly the quality that I need.”

Paul Dakeyne, Denon DJ Brand Manager said of Luke; “As one of the world’s most creative and expressive live DJ’s, Laidback Luke is constantly setting the standard, raising the bar. He needs equipment that is a natural extension of his thoughts, equipment that instantly transforms his inner feelings and spontaneity into sound. The Denon DJ SC5000 and X1800 Prime units remove all performance obstacles and pushes new boundaries for Laidback Luke to explore.”

U.S. retail pricing is as follows: SC5000—$1899, X1800—$1899. They are available now.

For more info, visit www.denondj.com.

