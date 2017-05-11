Decoding the Millennial Bride

Incredibly tech savvy and socially connected” is the best way to describe the millennial bride.

The world is changing, largely led by and influenced by millennials. Millennials are having an unprecedented impact on the tastes, attitudes and culture of the wedding industry. Millennials don’t like “boring.” They don’t like “ordinary” or “tradition.” They don’t like things that waste their time. And they don’t want to be expected to adhere to a process because that’s the way it’s always been done.

There are roughly 78 million Millennials, who are classified as being born 1977-1996. This is about 25 percent of the U.S. population. This surpasses Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) and has eclipsed Gen Xers (born 1965-1976) three times over! The buying power of the Millennial is immense! It is also incredibly diversified. It accounts for about $1.3 trillion in spending annually.

According to statistics published by WeddingWire.com, 87 percent of Millennials have their smartphones on them at all times and spend an average of 4.5 hours per day on their smartphone. They crave content, and will spend 80 percent of their wedding planning time online. They expect convenience and instant gratification…so when the millennial bride makes an inquiry, she expects to hear back within 24 hours.

