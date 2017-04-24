CS1000: The next generation of Vertus available from FBT!

Created as a no-compromise choice for both live performers and installers, the VERTUS CS1000 compact line array combines maximum performance with a modular, scalable approach. Its lightweight but sturdy construction blended with FBT’s distinctive engineering and elegance has delivered a system that can be deployed on stage within minutes, or discreetly integrated into the most delicate of decors to provide high-quality sound and controlled directivity.

A bi-amplified design, the system comprises a long excursion 12” bass reflex subwoofer and a passive mounted satellite, linked via a Neutrik SPEAKON connector and equipped with six full-range neodymium 3” drivers. Onboard the subwoofer is a Class-D, two channel amplifier, complete with switch-mode power supply, delivering 600W RMS to the subwoofer and 400W RMS to the satellite, both of which are housed in birch plywood enclosures. For ease of use, a storage compartment is provided within the subwoofer enclosure to securely house both the satellite speaker and its supplied mounting pole for storage and transport. A dedicated locking system holds all of the equipment in place.

Mobile Beat ( 1573 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.

