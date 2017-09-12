Creativity Unleashed: Introducing the DDJ-XP1 DJ Controller for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs

TORRANCE, CA (12th September 2017) We’ve created a new DJ Controller for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs: the DDJ-XP1. With 32 multi-colored Performance Pads, the DDJ-XP1 is designed to help you craft unique sets and get the most out of the latest features in the updated versions of the rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs Plus Packs. This follows the release of the brand new version of rekordboxTM (ver 5.0), which is available for download now (https://rekordbox.com/ ). The significantly updated software features a more intuitive GUI and improved overall design, while the rekordbox dj performance application includes new additions such as Key Shift and Keyboard mode.

Adding the DDJ-XP1 to your set-up brings a whole new sphere of creative possibilities to your DJ performances whether you use multi-players or DVS via turntables to control your digital music. Create your own customised interface with intuitive, tactile control over Hot Cues, Pad FX, Beat Jump, Sampler, Beat Loop and the new Key Shift and Keyboard modes.

The rekordbox ver 5.0 update also welcomes our performance mixer, the DJM-S9, to the rekordbox family. Now, you can connect the popular mixer to your PC/Mac via a single USB cable and use it with rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs for DJ performances and battles. You can also combine the mixer with the DDJ-XP1 to add limitless new ways to show your flair.

The DDJ-XP1 will be available from late September 2017 at an MAP of $249.

Watch the introduction video or find out more about the DDJ-XP1.

KEY FEATURES OF THE DDJ-XP1 AND REKORDBOX VER 5.0

1. Interface designed for rekordbox dj/dvs

Surrounded by a robust structure and non-slip rubber surface, the intuitive layout of the DDJ-XP1 allows you to maximize your use of the features in the updated versions of rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs. Use the upper section to control key and beat sync status, and to select tracks. Use the lower section to trigger the 32 tactile multi-colored Performance Pads (16 on each rekordbox dj deck) which boasts the lowest latency of any DJ controller1, even after repeated hard hitting. Dynamically control your chosen combination of FX by touching the Slide FX strips on either deck and moving your finger up and down, without needing to switch the selected FX on or off.

2. Get the most from new features in rekordbox dj/dvs

To help you get to grips with the features in rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs, the design and layout of buttons and knobs has been refreshed in the rekordbox ver 5.0 update. Also, you can now customise the font size on the track browse screen to help you find tracks faster. The next-generation KORETECH engine, with its significantly updated audio/graphic/video signal processing algorithm, makes rekordbox highly stable and responsive, and enables you to search through tracks easily and perform intuitively.

Use the DDJ-XP1 to intuitively control all the features in the rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs Plus Packs, including:

· Key Shift

Mix any combination of tracks in perfect harmony by shifting their keys up or down. Key Sync automatically changes the key of your next track to match the master deck. You can reset keys at any time by pressing Key Reset.

· Keyboard

Select a Hot Cue or create a new one, then use the 15 other pads on that deck to trigger it in different semitones. You can use this feature to improvise with sounds and create musical phrases as if you were playing on the keyboard of a synthesizer or other instrument.

· Pad Editor

Customize the arrangement of the 32 Performance Pads by assigning not only your favorite pad modes, but also features, to each pad. For example, you could assign the top eight DDJ-XP1 pads to each deck in rekordbox dj for Hot Cues, using the rest for the Sampler feature.

· Silent Cue

When using rekordbox dvs with turntables, switch on Silent Cue and the music will restart instantly and at the correct BPM when you press play on a stopped deck. This avoids the sound of the music speeding up as the turntable starts to revolve. You can choose a Hot Cue then hit play on the deck and it will sound the same as hitting a Cue on a multi-player.

3. DJM-S9 now supports rekordbox dj/dvs

Our club-standard 2-channel performance mixer, the DJM-S9, is now compatible with rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs. Its popular Magvel Fader Pro and effect levers are ideal for scratch performances and battles, and adding the DDJ-XP1 to your set-up expands the creative possibilities even further.

4. Bundled licences for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs

Play tracks from your PC/Mac as soon as you unbox the DDJ-XP1. The DDJ-XP1 comes with free license keys for our professional dj performance application rekordbox dj and the rekordbox dvs Plus Pack, worth a combined $228, so you can control your digital music using multi-players or via turntables and the dedicated control vinyl (available separately). If you already own rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs, download the latest version of rekordbox to use the DDJ-XP1.

5. Accessories available

· A new series of colored control vinyl for rekordbox dvs is now available. Choose from transparent, white, blue and red versions to match the color of your gear or your style.

· A new DJ Stand, the DJC-STS1, will be available in the beginning of December. It’s sturdy and ideal for holding the DDJ-XP1, or a laptop, at an ideal height during performances.

· To help protect your DDJ-XP1 on the road, the DJC-XP1-BAG will be available separately. The high-quality bag features a tough EVA Durashock molded body, soft egg shell foam and a fleeced lining to keep the DJ controller safe from bumps and knocks.

1 8.5 ms or shorter (Hot Cue call, using DJM-S9 sound card) according to internal investigation as of 12th September 2017.

DDJ-XP1 Specifications

Power supply

DC 5 V

Rated current

500 mA

Unit weight

1.5 kg (3.3 lb)

Dimensions (W x D x H)

13.1 inch x 9.3 inch x 1.7 inch

rekordboxTM Specifications

Compatible OS (Windows)

Windows 10, 8.1, 7 (The latest service pack)

Compatible OS (Mac)

macOS Sierra 10.12 (Updated to the latest version),

OS X 10.11, 10.10 (Updated to the latest version)

CPU

Intel® processor Core™ i7, i5, i3

Intel® processor Core™ 2 Duo 2.0GHz or above

Memory

4GB or more of RAM

* Disclaimer: specifications, prices and availability dates are subject to change.

* rekordboxTM is a registered trademark of Pioneer DJ Corporation.

* KORETECH is a trademark of Pioneer DJ Corporation.

* Mac, macOS Sierra or OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

* Windows® is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

* Intel® and Intel Core™ are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

* The names of companies, product names, and technology names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Pioneer DJ

Pioneer DJ Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary of Pioneer DJ Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North, Central, and South America. For more than 20 years, Pioneer DJ has been a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. Pioneer DJ Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. The company is led by Chairman Yoshiaki Ide, and CEO and President Akio Moriwaki.

Website: http://www.pioneerdj.com/

Mobile Beat ( 1667 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.