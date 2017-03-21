Create Entertainment

The ability for us as DJs to create entertainment is amazing. However sometimes we can get stuck in a rut, doing the same old, same old thing. When I have this happen to me (I’m sure it’s happened to you as well), I look outside of my industry for inspiration. I travel a LOT, and so often the airlines treat checking in, boarding a plane, baggage, and every part of the process as a mundane activity. It doesn’t have to be that way. Read on to see how one company changes the game and increases customer engagement.

One such moment of inspiration that came to me was sitting waiting to board a Southwest flight home from New Orleans Louisiana. The gate agent got everyone’s attention in the gate area and called up someone to the podium. She then asked them to sing their favorite song. The person on the other end ended up being a great sport and began singing. Of course it helped that they sang the song “When The Saints Go Marching In” 🙂 The entertainment didn’t end there however. The gate agent called up people who had a birthday and had the whole area sing to them, and she would call people up and ask the crowd what they wanted them to do with all the passengers chanting back “SIIIINNG!”

This guest involvement was created out of thin air, didn’t cost A DIME, yet how many lives were affected. The Southwest airline culture is taught and trained to all of their team members and they eat, sleep, live and breathe their brand. What can you do in your business to promote this level of engagement with your clients?

Let’s say you offer lighting. Have a station setup in your office where your clients can play on a DMX controller, you can show them how to adjust colors and they can match their custom colors on draping in your offices. Maybe you’re assisting in their ceremony. Walk them through how it will be laid out physically. There are many ways of increasing customer engagement and the fun factor as well. What other ways can you think of? Email mitch@tayloredsales.com with your favorite and one lucky winner will receive a copy of my new book Sales 4 Event Pros.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

