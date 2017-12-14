Competitors or Friends Part 1

Competitors or Friends – What Do You Want?



The year was 2002. My wife and I had just had our first born, a son named Hunter. At that point I took stock of my life and made the (hard at the time) decision to move our family from where we had built a life in Metro Detroit to drop roots in either the Upper Peninsula of Michigan or my home state of Maine. It took a LOT of discussion with her and I together to make the decision and was a hard choice but IMO in the end it was the RIGHT choice for us. I LOVE Maine…but more as a place to say where I’m from and visit. So the U.P. of Michigan it was.



After that decision was made we decided it was time for me to start my own company and Taylored Entertainment was born. I immediately did a TON of research as to companies in the U.P. and there was only one that was performing and had service offerings like what the company I worked for in Metro Detroit was offering. That company and DJ: Lee Haynes of Legend Entertainment.



I remember it like it was yesterday…driving along 696 freeway in Metro Detroit and making a phone call to the 906 area code calling Lee. He answered “Image Studios” (his name back then) and I told him “Hi! My name is Mitch Taylor and I’m a DJ in Metro Detroit. I’m moving to Escanaba and you’re the only one offering what we offer here in Detroit. We can be competitors or we can be friends. What would you like it to be?” LOL. True story.



Looking back I was cocky and arrogant…which was probably why Lee gave me the time of day (because that’s exactly how he is 🙂 ) We chatted that day on the phone and arranged a meeting for when I came to the UP in about a month for some other job interviews. We met, became fast friends and Lee was my agent for the first several years of Taylored Entertainment’s existence while I got my feet underneath me in the area. There are quiet leaders and there are leaders who are a bit more noticeable. Lee is, in regards to this industry, a quiet leader. But what about those who write/speak/blog/create content for the DJ industry? To be continued next week…





Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

