Competitors or Friends Part 2

I remember first arriving at Mark Ferrell’s DiscJockey America forums and seeing posts from the Podcast Personalities of DJA radio and I had a bit of the “starstruck” feeling. Hey…there’s Bill Hermann….whoa that’s Randy Bartlett posting. Man did you see what Bill James McElree posted? Wow…Jim Cerone is here too! What can I bring to the table to contribute? I don’t think there’s anything I can offer….



Fast forward to just about two months ago. A fellow DJ who is a bit older than me reached out to me after speaking with my good friend Jeremy Brech. This gentlemen who has years on me decided to humble himself and reach out to those who are a bit more successful than himself to see how we are doing what we are doing. He realized that there is more to entertainment than what he is currently offering and not only wanted but sought out help. I answered his Facebook message and thus began the beginning of a good friendship and mentorship.



In my conversation with this gentlemen he brought up that he had the same feelings about me that I had about the aforementioned gentlemen about a decade ago. He asked me “Why Mitch did you accept my friend request? Why do you take the time to chat with me?” I told him the story I related above about me being “starstruck” about a decade ago. I realized after talking with these gentlemen that they are NOT elitists at all. Bill Hermann, Mark Ferrell, Jim Cerone, Randy Bartlett and anyone else who is a leader in this industry put on their pants the same way we do. Lee reached out a helping hand when I needed it starting a business in a place where no one knew my name. Lee has been a great mentor, business associate, business partner and most of all best friend to me over the last twelve years of my life. Each of the aforementioned gentlemen have two traits in common. They know that we ALL started somewhere and they’ve chosen to give back somehow to the industry that has given them so much.



In any walk of life or career, it’s important to NEVER forget where you came from. I started out playing dances using OLD PA equipment and stepping out of a back door to cue up cassettes in my car. Your challenge…if you choose to accept it…is to BE A LEADER. It doesn’t matter if it’s getting more involved in your industry publically via speaking, writing or blogging or if it’s more of the quiet kind of leadership and being a mentor and friend to someone in or near your market.



I’m a firm believer in WORK HARD. PLAY HARD. What did Lee see in me? Who knows? He’s sitting right next to me here on this flight. I think I’ll ask him here in a bit. 🙂

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 90 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.