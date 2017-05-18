Communication Is Key Part 1

How have your sales been lately? In a slump? You’re probably not alone. Communication can ALWAYS be improved upon and that is what must be examined in these down times of sales.

There are steps you can take however. First, speak to her just as she is speaking to you. If she’s using short sentences with basic language…do the same. If she mentions descriptive words about her event use those same words in your reply back. My assistant (24 year old female by the way so she’s the same age as most brides that I’m marketing after) and I discussed this the other day at dinner after a bridal show and was amazed that some businesses still use very formal language in email.

Are you in the game? Do brides respond back to your emails or are they never returned? How are you writing your emails? What I mean by that question is are you speaking their language? I don’t know about you but at the age of 37 I find it increasingly difficult to communicate with today’s millennial bride.

Here’s an example of an email recently received and how we handled it to get the appointment.

Hello I am just getting ideas and prices at the moment and I was wondering around what your average pricing would be I would also like the uplighting also an email would prob be the best way to respond thanks for your time.

Amber

My response:

Hi! How’s your wedding planning going? I got your email regarding entertainment and uplighting for your wedding. I attached a photo above to show you examples of our work and how we can transform your venue too. Feel free to call me anytime and let’s talk about your day. 906.786.6967. Thanks for contacting me and I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Bride’s Reply

I am sorry I have gotten your calls but been busy working. At this time we are going to go with a live band from 8-12. I am looking to rent uplighting (for the whole night of the reception) and also entertainment from 4:00pm-8pm. Not many have been willing to do that time slot since it is Labor Day weekend. Please let me know

Amber

Want to see where we took it from here and the outcome? Look for next week’s Part 2

print

Mitch Taylor ( 30 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.