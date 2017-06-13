Common flaws in wedding DJ websites – Why MORE price shoppers THAN high spending brides contact you (Part 2 of 2)

In last weeks blog I promised to reveal the winning formula to an effective website, here it is:
A good wedding website is as easy as ABC3D:
Attract higher spending brides.
Be ‘sticky’ so brides hang around and revisit.
Contain value driven solutions your avatar will love.
Capture leads.
Convert prospects to the next step.
Designed beautifully.
The way you articulate and design your online message is of paramount importance because brides will form an opinion about your website in 20 seconds or less! That’s right you’ve just 20 seconds to impress. It’s possible that right now your perfect bride could be surfing your business only to disappear FOREVER because your website inadvertently repelled her; even though your underlying services may have been perfect for her.
The same thinking applies to your entire on and offline branding. Everything about your company must amplify quality and do a brilliant job of conveying the outcome your ideal bride is looking for.
To drive this point home let me give you a quick exercise. The following two websites both offer wedding planning services. I want you to surf both sites for just 20 seconds each. No extensions. In that time I want you to think like a bride and answer yes or no to these 3 quick fire questions:
1.Is the supplier a potential match for your avatar?
2.Is the supplier likely to cost more than average?
3.Is the supplier ‘sticky’?
http://www.styleoccasions.co.uk/?gclid=CPKIjabdqNQCFWUq0wodUwcHag
I don’t know either of these planners personally, I simply stumbled upon them during a Google search in a similar way a bride would, but can you see that by marketing differently, different brides will be drawn to each one? But if both planners want to appeal to luxury brides do you agree that one would find this more challenging than the other simply because of a website?
Now ask yourself, is this happening to you?
Is the design quality of your website ‘sticky’ enough to make a value hunting bride stick around, and revisit? Or have you uncovered the truth that you have a 20 second problem in need of urgent fixing?
If you answered yes, and you know you need a new site, do what the successful do, use speed and action to make things right.
Begin by filtering your copy and images through the avatar and survey exercises you conducted earlier. Delete everything that does not align with your ideal brides deepest desires. Add in everything that does. Be clear. Your end goal is to create a www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk that resonates with your ideal bride when she reads it.
The reality is if you just tinker and tweak your site here and there, nothing will change and you will still attract price shoppers. To paraphrase Einstein, you will be trying to solve your problem with the same thinking you used when you created it.
I know finding the extra cash for a new site may be a struggle but it is the benchmark that value shoppers will judge you by within 20 seconds! Don’t ask if you can afford it, ask if you can afford to be without it.
About Terry Lewis.
- Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon
- A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England
- Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards
- Mentor & Coach
- Speaker
To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up up for my free newsletter here.
