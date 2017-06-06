Common flaws in wedding DJ websites – Why MORE price shoppers THAN high spending brides contact you (Part 1 of 2)

If you have not read my previous blog, please go back and take a look because this lesson builds on that training…

If you are currently getting more price shoppers than value buyers, the miscommunication is most likely in your marketing message, your personal letter to your avatar. And because the greatest chance of someone forming an opinion of you is via your website, I would suggest your problem stems from there.

You see, the reason price shoppers are attracted to you at the moment is because you are ‘inadvertently’ appealing to them. And if you are attracting price shoppers, you are less likely to appeal to the discerning higher spender, the couple you really want to book. The way to attract and book your ideal client is found in the clarity of your message. So how can you gain clarity?

If we are to begin with the end in mind there is no better starting place than this quote by Albert Einstein:

“We cannot solve our problems with the SAME thinking we used when we created them.”

So what THINKING did you use when you began to inadvertently appeal to price shoppers?

Well, if you are anything like me,

here’s the top 3:

1.Failure to niche.

2.Promoting a failing self-made or low budget website.

3.Attempts to book every bride.

A turnaround will come for you when you get your site professionally written by a designer to whom you give a crystal clear brief to include being unique, passionate, risk-free and offering value above your avatar’s desires. Your site must irresistibly pre-sell, and imply quality and expense.

To attract couple’s with higher budgets, whilst avoiding price shoppers you must appeal only to the former. Change your message, and you’ll change your results. You want your avatar hunting you. But how do you do this?

It begins by offering a signature wedding experience that fulfils every one of your ideal client’s needs. At the end of my last blog I give you a growth assignment to help you identify what they are if you missed it, or need to complete it here’s the link.

Using the results gained from the growth assignment, put your bride and groom’s inner most needs at the centre of your wedding DJ solution, then build your wedding package around it.

The key is to promote the desired outcome your avatar wants, and position your company as the best route for them to enjoy it. When you perfectly reflect this in your website, your product or service ‘is’ your marketing and will go a very long way to prescribing and not selling itself.

In short, the tighter you match your wedding experience to your clients inner most desires whilst dispelling their fears, the more you will get booked.

You’ve got to keep front of mind that the higher spending avatar is hunting for a supplier in your industry who is unique and better than the rest. She’s looking for The One. Make sure it’s you, because if there is a disconnect between what you actually deliver through your wedding experience and what your website portrays, you will turn off higher spending brides and inadvertently attract price shoppers because of the ambiguity in your message; and to be crystal clear the ambiguity is created via the use of poor images, broad copy, unfriendly site navigation, inability to connect and low to mid-end branding.

In next weeks blog I will teach you a winning formula to get the right eyeballs on your wedding business, see you then…

About Terry Lewis.

Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

