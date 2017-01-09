COLORISE™ SKY – Lithium-Ion Battery + Built-In 2.4 GHz Wireless DMX + Fanless

Waukesha, WI. – The sky’s the limit with Blizzard Lighting’s new Colorise™ Sky LED par can!

Colorise™ Sky fixtures come fitted with 7x 15W high output 6-in-1 RGBAW+UV LEDs with a 25° beam angle. Loaded with our built-in AnyFi™ wireless DMX receiver which can flawlessly support both Skywire™ and W-DMX™ wireless DMX signal types for ultimate wireless DMX connectivity capability.

Fans of Blizzard Lighting’s SkyBox™ EXA fixtures will be delighted to hear that the Colorise™ Sky comes with the same features but is unique in the fact that it is like an outdoor fixture with a fanless, convection cooled housing. In addition, the internal Intelion™ Lithium-ion battery system makes this fixture ultimately durable and portable.

Users can control Colorise™ Sky fixtures in master/slave using either 4/5/6/7/9 or 12-channels of DMX, plus, it has an easy to navigate LED control panel menu with four electronic touch-sensitive buttons that make programming (and button-pushing) a breeze!

The fixture features five built-in auto programs that can be accessed individually via the control panel, or in DMX mode with a separate speed control channel. Users can also program and store up to 3 of their own 20 scene programs, which can also be accessed in DMX mode. Scenes may consist of custom colors, strobe effects, color fades, or even insert any of its built-in programs with separate speed control settings.

Colorise™ Sky fixtures come equipped with dual mounting brackets, industry standard PowerCON® compatible power connections, and 3/5-pin DMX.

Retail price of the Colorise™ Sky: $699.99

Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard on tour and in performance venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.co

print

Mobile Beat ( 1516 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

