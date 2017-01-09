COLORISE™ SKY – Lithium-Ion Battery + Built-In 2.4 GHz Wireless DMX + Fanless

Waukesha, WI. – The sky’s the limit with Blizzard Lighting’s new Colorise™ Sky LED par can!
Colorise™ Sky fixtures come fitted with 7x 15W high output 6-in-1 RGBAW+UV LEDs with a 25° beam angle. Loaded with our built-in AnyFi™ wireless DMX receiver which can flawlessly support both Skywire™ and W-DMX™ wireless DMX signal types for ultimate wireless DMX connectivity capability.
Fans of Blizzard Lighting’s SkyBox™ EXA fixtures will be delighted to hear that the Colorise™ Sky comes with the same features but is unique in the fact that it is like an outdoor fixture with a fanless, convection cooled housing. In addition, the internal Intelion™ Lithium-ion battery system makes this fixture ultimately durable and portable.
Users can control Colorise™ Sky fixtures in master/slave using either 4/5/6/7/9 or 12-channels of DMX, plus, it has an easy to navigate LED control panel menu with four electronic touch-sensitive buttons that make programming (and button-pushing) a breeze!
The fixture features five built-in auto programs that can be accessed individually via the control panel, or in DMX mode with a separate speed control channel. Users can also program and store up to 3 of their own 20 scene programs, which can also be accessed in DMX mode. Scenes may consist of custom colors, strobe effects, color fades, or even insert any of its built-in programs with separate speed control settings.
Colorise™ Sky fixtures come equipped with dual mounting brackets, industry standard PowerCON® compatible power connections, and 3/5-pin DMX.
Retail price of the Colorise™ Sky: $699.99
Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard on tour and in performance venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.co
Filed Under: Lighting
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment