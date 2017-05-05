The COLORado 3 Solo from CHAUVET Professional fills a wide range of roles in a lighting designer’s tool chest, thanks in part to its impressively wide (8⁰ to 45⁰) zoom range. The intense output from its three 40W RGBW engines, along with its full IP65-rated power and DMX connections, add even more to this LED fixture’s versatility.

“We developed the COLORado 3 Solo with the idea of offering our customers an affordable fixture that can perform multiple functions very well,” said Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet. “This fixture is equally effective as an arena stage wash as it is for close-up camera work, because of its wide, smooth and very fast zoom range. Also, because it is IP rated, it can be used indoors or out.”

The advanced zooming optics designed into the COLORado 3 Solo allow its three high-output LED engines to produce a single homogenized beam. This output, combined with the fixture’s tight angles, allows the fixture to be used to create impressive aerial beam effects.

True to its COLORado series pedigree, the new fixture delivers rich, perfectly smooth colors, even when used in close-up applications. Color temperature presets range from 3200K to 10000K.

The COLORado 3 Solo’s silent operation features, along with its selectable Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) options that include 600 Hz, 1200 Hz, 2000 Hz, 2400 Hz, 6000 Hz and 25,000 Hz, make it an excellent wash fixture for broadcast applications. Selectable, smooth dimming curves for programming flexibility add to its versatility.

In keeping with its multi-functional design, the COLORado 3 Solo offers a variety of control protocols, including DMX and RDM channels in 9, 12, or 17 modes/personalities. Additionally, the fixture has five built-in automated programs that can create a variety of dynamic looks. A built-in dimmer and motorized strobe add to the design possibilities.

“Our customers have told us they appreciate the value of multi-purpose fixtures,” said Chauvet. “At the same time, they do not want to sacrifice performance for the sake of versatility. With the COLORado 3 Solo, they can have a wash that does a lot of things and does them all very well.”

About CHAUVET Professional

CHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit www.chauvetprofessional.com

About Chauvet

Chauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit www.chauvetlighting.com

