CLOUD CASES – Padded carry cases as soft and fluffy as clouds

Waukesha, WI. – Before you transport your audience, you need to transport your gear, safely! Introducing Blizzard Lighting’s Cloud Cases, rugged and lightweight cases that are made from high quality 600-denier black ballistic nylon material made to protect and transport Blizzard fixtures.
The PACK-MH Cloud Case™ is a padded carry case designed to hold two small or one mid-sized moving head fixture. In its two-fixture state, each product is surrounded by approximately 2.5” of soft foam padding and is separated in the middle by a padded divider. The PACK-MH Cloud Case™ holds two smaller Blizzard moving heads, such as: Flurry™ Beam, Flurry™ EXA, Stiletto™ Z3, Stimul-Eye™, Lil’ G™, Switchblade Micro™, Laser Blade G™, Snake Eyes Mini™, Stiletto™ Z6, Nova™, G-Streak™, Blade™ RGBW, and Blockhead™ Z9.
The case transforms into a single-fixture state upon removing the padded center divider to hold one mid-sized Blizzard moving head, such as: Blockhead™ Big Eye, Blockhead II™, Stiletto Z18™, Stiletto™ I7, Stiletto™ Glo 19, G-Max™, G70™, or any similarly sized larger fixtures.
The PACK-Stick Cloud Case™ is a padded carry case designed to hold 1-meter light fixtures. These cases can accommodate up to four of any 1-meter, light-to-medium weight fixtures such as: Pixellicious™, Pixel Stik™, Pixellicious™ Mini, StormChaser™, Pixelstorm 240™, Motif Vignette™, and other similar 1-meter fixtures. The three padded separators in the interior of the case make a total of four narrow individual spaces, or, fold the two outer separators to create two double-width interior sections.
Retail price of the PACK-MH Cloud Case™: $69.99.
Retail price of the PACK-Stick Cloud Cases™: $69.99.
Blizzard Lighting, LLC, headquartered in Waukesha, Wis., is a leader in LED entertainment lighting. You can find Blizzard’s products working hard on tour and in performance venues around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.blizzardlighting.com
Filed Under: Lighting
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment