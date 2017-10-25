Choosing a Stand for Your DJ Lights

This article contains excerpts from the author’s book “The Essential Guide to Building a Mobile DJ Light Show.”

When it comes to DJ lighting, it’s absolutely essential to get your lighting fixtures up off the ground for maximum impact. Lights placed on the floor, chairs, or tables not only add a lazy look to your setup, but they quickly lose their effectiveness when they are aimed straight at the guest’s legs. There are multiple lighting stand options available to the mobile DJ, and today I’m going to go over what I consider to be the pros and cons of each.

Speakers and Speaker Stands

For DJs that are strapped for cash or striving for the most compact system possible, you can use equipment you already own to rig your lighting; your speaker stands. Figure out the diameter of your speaker stand and you can easily buy an O-clamp to mount a light below each speaker (symmetry is always preferred). If you want to get your lights higher off of the ground and your speaker has rigging points on top, use a bolt of the correct size to attach your light directly to the top. Mounting speakers to lights is a quick, cheap option that is infinitely better looking than setting lights on the floor, but you are limited in the height and space available to you.

T-Bars

T-Bars are quite possibly the most widely used DJ lighting stand on the market. They offer greater height than your typical speaker stand and give you enough space to comfortably mount at least 4 lights in one location. The increased height and space are both great upgrades over speaker stands, but T-bars do have downsides. To assure stability the legs of the stand need to be spaced pretty wide, which can be a problem if you are limited on floor space. As with anything in your setup, make sure to keep your cables tidy and hidden as best as possible.

Trussing

Using truss is truly a step up in light rigging for the mobile DJ. Trussing is bigger and heavier than the other lighting options, and a significantly larger financial investment. The benefits, however, are many. Trussing is durable, professional looking, and able to support a large amount of weight. Hiding your wires is much easier inside of trussing, and the trussing itself can be “warmed” with lighting to create an effect of its own. Trussing can be used as totems (columns), raised on crank stands, or can be used to create entire arches, goal posts, and structures. Make sure you buy trussing from a reputable manufacturer that allows you to expand your trussing as your business grows.

Jordan Nelson ( 21 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.