Cheating death as a DJ

This might be one of those times where you might be tempted to kill the messenger, but the irony is that I’m trying to keep you from killing yourself. Literally.
Just about everybody who works in the sound industry has seen (and used) the 3 prong to 2 prong electrical adaptors, often called “Cheater Plugs”. More often than not, they were not used for their intended purpose, but instead for a dangerous and illegal one in lifting the electrical safety ground.
Usually when this is the case, they are employed as a Hail Mary effort to eliminate a hum, often caused by a ground loop. Eliminate the ground, eliminate the ground loop. However, in solving a minor problem we create the potential for some far more serious ones. The electrical safety ground exists for one reason and one reason only. To provide a low-resistance path to ground for electricity, especially in the case of failure. Without the safety ground, you could become the return path to ground, and that could just as well put you IN the ground.
These might seem like strong words, but they are backed by irrefutable fact. 42 year old Professor Tarun Mal was killed in his Cleveland State University lab by using just such a device. The State of Ohio issued the University citations for unsafe electrical conditions following his death, and the coroner stated that had he not defeated the safety ground he would almost certainly be alive today.
Also, as I mentioned earlier, these devices are illegal to use in this configuration. It is clearly laid out in the National Electrical Code in the following sections:
250.6(D) Limitations to Permissible Alterations
and
250.114 Equipment Connected by Cord and Plug
The short summary of these code sections states that “hum” is not sufficiently qualified as an objectionable current to allow lifting the ground and that metal equipment must be connected with a cord bearing a grounded conductor.
So, why do the sell these devices if they are dangerous and illegal? Because when used properly, they actually provide a ground rather than lift it. The device is not illegal, but using it to lift the ground is. The metal ringtab is designed to be connected to a grounded screw on the faceplate of a receptacle. These devices are designed to address an issue from prior to 1968 (nearly a half-century ago) when outlets were not required to have a ground connection. For nearly 50 years, all outlets have been required to have a grounding receptacle, so the usefulness of these little devices is certainly waning.
Solving a ground hum is another article altogether, but in the meantime, please skip the “cheater plug”and cheat death instead.
